WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On June 23, a man pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a 17 year old in Round Rock in March 2020.

Gabriel Hernandez (Round Rock Police Department)

Williamson County records show Gabriel Hernandez, who was also 17 at the time of the murder, was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He’ll get credit for 843 days or 2.3 years already spent in jail.

The shooting took place on March 3, 2020 in the 1500 block of Ashwood Court. The victim, Brian Navarro, showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound and later died, police reported at the time.

Officers suspected Navarro and Hernandez knew each other. According to an arrest affidavit, Hernandez told police he thought Navarro was hiding a gun in his waistband.

Hernandez shot Navarro in the shoulder area, the affidavit said, and then he fired two to three more times at Navarro. Hernandez ran away after an unknown person came out of a home and began firing at him.