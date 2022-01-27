Man pleads guilty to manslaughter, sentenced to 2 years in jail after teen’s death

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — A man was sentenced to two years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday.

According to Williamson County criminal records, Marquis Wilson will also get 96 days credit toward his sentence. Wilson was involved in the 2020 shooting death of 17-year-old Jade Erwin.

Wilson and another woman dropped off Erwin, who had gunshot wounds, at a Taylor hospital. Erwin was declared dead there, and according to police, Wilson and the women were seen running from the hospital. The car they were in, where police say the shooting occurred, was found at the hospital.

Police said Wilson and the woman were found hiding in a dumpster behind a department store.

Wilson was charged with second-degree manslaughter after the incident.