GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The man accused of killing Harvey Huber in February 2020 pleaded guilty to murder Thursday.

Jimmy Tschoerner will serve 60 years in a state penitentiary as part of his plea bargain, according to his attorney Marc Chavez. Court documents showed he already has credit for a little over two years of time served.

Harvey Huber (Georgetown Police Department Photo)

“Jimmy Tschoerner wanted to put a quick end to this. He did not feel that a long, drawn-out process, a trial that could last a couple weeks, was in the best interest of the family of Mr. Huber, the community and the court, and that’s why he entered this plea agreement,” Chavez said.

Huber, 50, went missing Feb. 25, 2020. He was last seen near his Georgetown business, Huber Auto Repair. Tschoerner was arrested in early March 2020 on a tampering with evidence charge. Police said he tried to conceal Huber’s corpse. The murder charge was then added in September 2020.

The tampering with evidence charge was dismissed in conjunction with Tschoerner’s plea, attorney Chavez said. Additionally, Tschoerner had to provide letters to Huber’s family, answering questions they still had about what happened.

“He wanted closure on this, so that everyone could move forward with healing,” Chavez said, adding Tschoerner regrets his actions.