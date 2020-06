ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A man was killed during a single-vehicle crash in Round Rock last Friday, May 29, according to the Round Rock Police Department

34-year-old Jonathan Henville was killed in the crash at A.W. Grimes Boulevard around 7:20 p.m. Friday, RRPD reports.

Police say Henville was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:40 p.m. Nobody else was in the car with him.