Man killed in Round Rock shooting Wednesday identified

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock police have identified the man killed Wednesday morning in a shooting as 43-year-old Justin Silas.

At about 10 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the 1900 block of Provident Lane, which is southeast of the intersection of Tiger Trail and Sunrise Road.

Silas was found with a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A woman was taken into custody and police said she was cooperating with investigations. Initial investigations led police to believe the situation was “domestic in nature,” and the district attorney will decide if she will be charged.