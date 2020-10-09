Man killed in northeast Williamson County crash identified

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a 68-year-old man killed in a crash in Williamson County last month.

DPS identified him as Mark Levin, of Georgetown. The crash happened on Sept. 20.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office initially reported the crash happened on FM 971 at North Town Mills Road in Weir. The sheriff’s office said the accident involved two cars.

The crash shut down the roadway in both directions for several hours as Williamson County deputies and DPS troopers investigated.