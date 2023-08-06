WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man was convicted and sentenced for his role in a fatal crash that killed two people in Taylor in 2021, according to Williamson County court documents.

Documents showed 29-year-old Dylan Wade Weise was convicted by a court July 24 after pleading guilty to criminal negligent homicide, which was a lesser offense. He was previously charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter related to the 2021 incident.

Weise was sentenced to serve 12 months in state jail. His sentence could have been anywhere within the range of punishment from deferred probation to two years, according to court documents.

Records showed he had a jail credit of 117 days toward his sentence.

According to past coverage, the crash occurred Dec. 5, 2021, just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of North State Highway 95 and Chandler Road in Taylor.

Officials said Weise failed to yield to the right of way by making a left turn in front of a motorcycle, which resulted in the deaths of Mark Becker, 63, and Nancy Becker, 66.