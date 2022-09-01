WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The man accused of shooting and killing a woman during a dispute over the price of sex in February 2019 was found guilty of murder Wednesday.

Archie Rogers Jr. was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Stormie Callison, 22, according to Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick.

KXAN has reached out to Rogers’ attorney. We will update this article once a response is received.

An arrest affidavit obtained by KXAN at the time stated Callison met Rogers met through an adult website. Rogers told officers Callison agreed to meet at his apartment in Bartlett to have sex for $600. According to Rogers, after having sex, Callison raised the price to $1,000. That’s when Rogers “freaked out” and shot her, the affidavit said.

Sister station KLBK in Lubbock reported in 2019 that Callison had previously lived in Lubbock and worked at a sports bar there.

Agencies from Williamson and Burnet counties and the Texas Department of Public Safety worked together to arrest Rogers the day after the murder. A drone from the DPS aviation unit was used to find him in Burnet County after the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office heard he was armed and in the area of East FM 243.