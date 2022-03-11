Man found guilty of shooting, killing 18 year old in June 2018

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man was found guilty of murder Thursday for shooting and killing an 18 year old at a northwest Austin gas station in June 2018.

Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick said Stanley Pates was sentenced to 27 years in prison. He has nearly four years of credit for time spent in jail already, according to jail records.

His jail time started on Friday.

Police in 2018 said they responded to the intersection of Hunters Chase Drive and Pond Springs Road. Officers found Davon Gross shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.