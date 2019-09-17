Man found guilty of racing, causing deadly Cedar Park crash sentenced to 7 years

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Monday, Hayden Hammer, the man found guilty of racing and causing a deadly crash that killed two children in Cedar Park in 2018, was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Hammer was previously found guilty of racing another truck on a highway near the intersection of Old U.S. 183 and Whitestone Boulevard in Cedar Park on the afternoon of Jan. 10, 2018.

According to police, the impact of the crash killed 1-year-old Daniel Chaudhary and 8-year-old Elijah Chaudhary when it hit an SUV. The woman driving, Zara, was the boys’ mother and stepmother. While she survived, she continues to deal with extreme health complications as a result.

While on the stand earlier this month, the boys’ father, Salman Chaudhary, explained that his wife has been diagnosed with PSTD.

“Because of his actions, his choice, Elijah is no longer with us, and Daniel is no longer with us,” Assistant Williamson County District Attorney Leslie Booker said during the trial.

According to Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick, Hammer will also serve 10 years of probation concurrently.