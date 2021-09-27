Man found dead at Round Rock hotel, police investigating as homicide

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Police in Round Rock are investigating a man’s death, which took place early Saturday morning at a hotel, as a homicide.
The Round Rock Police Department says at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a shots fired report at WoodSpring Suites (1950 North Interstate 35).
When officers got there, they found 30-year-old Brandon Sims of Round Rock dead. No other injuries were reported, RRPD says.
The WoodSpring Suites website lists the hotel as offering extended-stay options.
Police say if you have any details on this homicide, to call RRPD at (512) 218-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted online.