Man found dead at Round Rock hotel, police investigating as homicide

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Police in Round Rock are investigating a man’s death, which took place early Saturday morning at a hotel, as a homicide.

The Round Rock Police Department says at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a shots fired report at WoodSpring Suites (1950 North Interstate 35).

When officers got there, they found 30-year-old Brandon Sims of Round Rock dead. No other injuries were reported, RRPD says.

Round Rock Police investigate homicide. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact RRPD at 512-218-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted here: https://t.co/4nzhJ8mYMr pic.twitter.com/be5c7C8v6w — Round Rock Police (@roundrockpolice) September 27, 2021

The WoodSpring Suites website lists the hotel as offering extended-stay options.

Police say if you have any details on this homicide, to call RRPD at (512) 218-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted online.