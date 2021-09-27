Man found dead at Round Rock hotel, police investigating as homicide

Williamson County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Police in Round Rock are investigating a man’s death, which took place early Saturday morning at a hotel, as a homicide.

The Round Rock Police Department says at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a shots fired report at WoodSpring Suites (1950 North Interstate 35).

When officers got there, they found 30-year-old Brandon Sims of Round Rock dead. No other injuries were reported, RRPD says.

The WoodSpring Suites website lists the hotel as offering extended-stay options.

Police say if you have any details on this homicide, to call RRPD at (512) 218-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss