Man found dead after gunshot heard in Round Rock; police investigating possible homicide

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Police Department is investigating after an adult man was found dead early Saturday morning in what’s being considered a potential homicide.

According to RRPD, officers responded to the 1600 block of Peachtree Valley Drive at around 5:10 a.m. after a report of a gunshot and a person on the ground.

The man was dead when officers arrived, RRPD says.

The early investigation indicates the incident was targeted and there’s no threat to the public. Officers are following leads on any suspects, RRPD says.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call RRPD at (512) 218-5500.