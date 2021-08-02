Man dies at hospital while in Williamson County custody

Williamson County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Williamson County Sheriff's Office badge (KXAN Photo/Ben Friberg)

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office badge (KXAN Photo/Ben Friberg)

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — An inmate at the Williamson County Jail died July 31, county sheriff Mike Gleason announced Monday.

In a press release, Gleason said county detectives are investigating the in-custody death of Lynn Talley Urbis, 45, after he fell ill about a month after he was arrested.

Urbis was arrested by Round Rock police on June 27 and was taken to a hospital July 26 after he had trouble breathing. Five days later, Urbis died at the hospital, county officials said.

An official cause of death is pending an autopsy, county officials said, and detectives have called on another law enforcement agency to conduct an independent investigation into Urbis’ death.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss