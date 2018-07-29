Toddler found in crashed car in Williamson County; sheriff seeks driver

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A child wearing orange shorts and a white t-shirt was left behind in a wrecked car on Saturday, July 28, 2018, said the Williamson County Sheriff's Office (Photo: Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – A man who was possibly intoxicated crashed his car Saturday evening and then fled the scene, leaving a toddler behind, said the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Robert Chody started tweeting about the situation at about 8 p.m. He said that after a minor crash in a newer model silver Nissan Altima, the man abandoned the 2- to 3-year-old child in the Paloma Lake area.

Deputies are trying to find the man and figure out who he is.

The Sheriff said the child isn’t able to communicate very well.

The man they are seeking is about six feet tall, heavy set, wearing tan cargo shorts and a striped rainbow collared shirt, Chody said.

The child is wearing orange shorts and a white t-shirt.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 9-1-1. CPS has been notified.