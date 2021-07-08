Man convicted in 2019 Round Rock killing sentenced to life in prison

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man convicted of capital murder after killing another man in Round Rock in February 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison.

According to Williamson County court records, Kenneth Knight’s sentence started July 1. He has been in jail a little more than two years.

Knight told police he and his bookie, 73-year-old John Lyman, got into a fight over debt that Knight owed. He claimed Lyman pulled out a gun, and when he pushed the gun away from his face, it went off, hitting his left eye.

That’s when Knight said they fought over another gun nearby, which went off and hit Lyman. Lyman moved toward the couch, Knight told investigators, which caused him to fire the gun a few more times.

KXAN has reached out to the Williamson County District Attorney’s Office to ask about the case. We will update this story if we receive a response.