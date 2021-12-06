Man charged with intoxication manslaughter after 2 killed in Taylor crash

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — A man is being accused of driving under the influence after two people were killed in a crash involving a car and motorcycle in Taylor on Sunday evening.

The Taylor Police Department said Dylan Wade Weise, 27, of Taylor, was arrested and charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of North State Highway 95 and Chandler Road.

Police said they found Weise, who was driving a black 2015 Toyota car, failed to yield to the right of way by making a left turn in front of a 2008 Mototech motorcycle.

Mark Becker, 63, and Nancy Becker, 66, were on the motorcycle. First responders tried to save their lives, but they were pronounced dead at the scene by Williamson County EMS.

Officers determined Weise was driving his car while intoxicated, causing the two deaths.

Taylor PD was helped by the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation. This is the city of Taylor’s fourth fatal crash in 2021.