LIVE: Williamson County officials update after SWAT response to Round Rock home

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s office says police officers and a SWAT team are surrounding a home in the Paloma Lake neighborhood Monday morning.

Just before 4 a.m. the department tweeted that there was police were outside a home on the 3100 block of Diego Cove. The neighborhood is just northeast of Round Rock city limits.

Officials say someone is inside a home and is refusing to come out. The person may be armed and a SWAT team is responding to help get the person out.

At 6:22 a.m., the Williamson County Sheriff’s office tweeted that the situation remained unchanged and officials were still working to get the person out of the home.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.