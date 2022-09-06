TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — Two people died and another was arrested after a four-vehicle crash in Taylor Monday evening.

Elgin residents Christopher Ali Vassef, 38, and Leonora Naomi Soriano, 39, died after a Dodge pickup truck ran a red light and crashed into their car at the intersection of FM 973 and Carlos Park Boulevard, Taylor police said.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Vassef was driving the car and Soriano was a passenger, TPD said.

Police said John Crayton Jr., 40, was driving the pickup truck. According to TPD’s investigation, he was intoxicated and didn’t stop at the traffic signal. Crayton was arrested and charged with second-degree felony intoxication manslaughter.

Attorney information for Crayton Jr. wasn’t available at the time of publishing. This story will be updated if that information becomes available.

Police responded around 6:16 p.m. This is the second fatal crash in Taylor this year, police said.