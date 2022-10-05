LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — A Texas man was booked into the Williamson County jail Friday in connection with a fatal crash in Leander that killed two people.

Officers with the Leander Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of RM 2243 and 183A Toll Road to investigate the crash around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 30.

After their investigation, officers arrested Cody Landrum, 25, of Cuero, Texas, on two charges of intoxication manslaughter. Police said Landrum’s vehicle hit the motorcycle that Jeremy Moore, 49, and Angela Barry, 46, were riding from behind.

LPD pronounced both Moore and Barry dead at the scene of the crash.

As of Wednesday, Landrum is in custody at the Williamson County jail. At last check, legal representation for Landrum wasn’t listed. KXAN will update this story with a statement if that information becomes available.