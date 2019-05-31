Man accused of trying to stab Taco Bell employee after being denied drive-thru service

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a man accused of pulling out a knife and charging at a Taco Bell employee.

According to the arrest warrant, David Vidaure, 39, and another man went through the drive-thru of the Taco Bell located at 13774 N. U.S. 183 on bicycles. They were denied service by the victim.

The employee told police Vidaure and the other man began asking customers in the drive-thru to order food for them. Police say that the employee then walked out to ask the men to leave the property when Vidaure pulled out a bladed knife with a brass knuckle handle.

The victim says Vidaure charged at him as if he was going to stab him with the seven-inch blade.

He is charged with second degree felony aggravated assault and his bond is set at $50,000.