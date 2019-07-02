Man accused of stabbing fellow inmate in Williamson County Jail

Jaquan Jacob Petterson is accused of stabbing another inmate at the Williamson County Jail. (Image from Williamson County Jail)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – A 23-year-old inmate is accused of stabbing a fellow cellmate at the Williamson County Jail this past Saturday, according to an affidavit.

Williamson County Sheriff’s Department reported that the accused man, Jaquan Jacob Petterson Sr., is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Around 11 a.m. Saturday morning, a deputy was notified that a fight happened in Cell B2 in the jail, according to the sheriff’s department.

Petterson and the victim were already having disagreements all morning and the victim believed that he and Petterson agreed to “let it go,” according to court documents.

The victim said the first incident between him and Petterson happened after breakfast when Petterson hit him in the head with a tray and told him he “better not go back to sleep,” according to the affidavit.

After that threat, the victim was “making himself stay (awake)” in his bunk when he said Petterson suddenly attacked him with an unknown object, court documents say.

Other cellmates saw the attack happening and stepped in and stopped it, the affidavit said. The victim then realized he was stabbed in his right arm and wrapped part of his bedsheet around it to try to stop the bleeding.

The victim said he thought that was the end of the fighting between him and Petterson. He and other inmates cleaned the blood before officers noticed a fight took place.

However, the victim says Petterson attacked him again and they began fighting once more. It was then that officials realized a fight was happening in the cell and broke it up, according to the affidavit.

The victim said his arm bled for about 2-3 hours afterward. He moved to medical and was then taken to the Georgetown Hospital for treatment, according to the affidavit.