Man accused of stabbing 2 people arrested after short search in Cedar Park

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Cedar Park police arrested a man suspected of stabbing two people Monday.

Paul Dimitri Johnson, 25, faces two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and another count of aggravated assault by threatening with a deadly weapon, CPPD said in a press release.

Around 4 p.m., CPPD responded to a disturbance call in the 1400 block of Spiderlily View, south of Cedar Park Middle School. Once officers got to the scene, they found two men with multiple stab wounds. After officers treated the men, medics took the men to hospitals with serious injuries.

CPPD said Johnson left the scene, but with the help of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, authorities found Johnson shortly after and took him into custody.

CPPD said the initial investigation indicated the suspect and victims knew each other. It’s an ongoing investigation.

No attorney information was listed for Johnson in arrest records. He’s currently in Williamson County Jail.