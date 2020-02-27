Man accused of sexually assaulting 2 children at Round Rock day care

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A man in Round Rock has been arrested after police say he sexually assaulted two young girls at a Round Rock daycare.

According to the affidavits, Taylor Wade Acord, 45, is accused of sexually assaulting the girls — ages 2 and 4 — who attended the daycare located at a home in the 500 block of Deerfoot Drive. The daycare is owned by one of his family members.

Police say the girls told their mothers that Acord would take them to the bathroom and touch their private areas, in addition to other sexual acts. One of the girls told her mother that Acord would wake her up from naps by touching her.

Acord is charged with one second-degree felony indecency with a child charge and one first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. His bond is pending.

In a statement to KXAN on Thursday, the Texas Department of Health and Human Services said: “There is a current investigation into the allegations. Once our investigation is complete, we’ll send the findings to HHSC.”

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services says it also has a current investigation into the allegations, saying: “Once our investigation is complete, we’ll send the findings to HHSC.”