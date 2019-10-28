Man accused of pulling out a gun in hospital demanded to be treated for mental illness

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Police have released more details surrounding the arrest of a man who allegedly brought a handgun into a Round Rock hospital on Friday, Oct. 25, and threatened two workers.

Officers from the Round Rock Police Department responded to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center at 300 University Blvd. around 11:21 a.m. When they arrived the suspect was already in handcuffs.

Round Rock police said Roy Mosmeyer, 53, walked into the emergency room area of the hospital and displayed a handgun. When Mosmeyer realized the police were on their way, he disassembled the handgun and laid down on the floor.

One of the victims who worked at the hospital’s registration desk said Mosmeyer walked in asking to be treated for mental illness. When asked for his name and date of birth, Mosmeyer allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim screaming that he needed to be seen now.

A second victim told police she heard someone yell “clear out,” and then saw a group of people running from the lobby. She said she saw Mosmeyer shouting and pointing a gun at the registration employee. The victim said Mosmeyer then approached and pointed the gun at her demanding to see his doctor.

The victim told police Mosmeyer began banging on the triage door before retreating to the emergency room nurses station where he was detained.

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center thanked RRPD and its own public safety team and added: “while patient care was disrupted in the emergency department for a short period of time, the hospital remained operational.”

Hospitals are some of the places where guns are not allowed to be carried in Texas.

Mosmeyer faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.