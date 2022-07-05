GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A man accused of harboring two teen girls at the center of a recent Amber Alert is being held in Williamson County.

KXAN’s sister station KWKT in Waco reported James Robert VanHouten was arrested by Williamson County authorities in connection with the disappearance of the two 14 year old girls.

Online Williamson County records show VanHouten was arrested by Georgetown Police and booked into the jail Tuesday. He has two charges of harboring a runaway child.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the girls “out of town.” They had been missing since late June out of McGregor, Texas, which is about 65 miles north of Georgetown.

MCSO said there could be more arrests in the coming days.