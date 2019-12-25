Long-standing Williamson County fireworks stand explodes

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (KXAN) — With only a week until New Year’s Eve, fireworks are in high demand.

A long-standing Williamson County fireworks stand is cutting its losses after it went up in flames.

“All of a sudden…all of this noise,” said Barbara Young. “My gosh, the biggest racket.”

Barbara and her husband Randell Young’s decades-old home sits feet away from where a long-time fireworks stand exploded Monday afternoon off of FM 972.

“I thought…my gosh, it’s WWII out here,” said Young.

Georgetown Fire District 2 responded to the explosion. Georgetown firefighter Gary Jackson says he’s not shocked it happened. He sees firework fires and kitchen fires happen far too often this time of year.

Monday afternoon apartment fire off of Lamar Blvd. displaces 5; the cause was unattended cooking.

“Our chief doesn’t just issue that burn ban for no reason,” said Jackson. “He does it because he does not want to see the county burn. It’s not worth a whole town burning, because you want to pop some fireworks.”

Williamson County has several firework bans in place, including all of Cedar Park. The county has an interactive map posted with its restrictions. In Cedar Park, setting off fireworks is a $190 fine.