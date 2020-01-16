Lockout lifted at McNeil High School in Round Rock after report of ‘suspicious activity’

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — McNeil High School in Round Rock was under lockout on Thursday afternoon due to a report of “suspicious activity,” the school says.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office reported at 12:27 p.m. that deputies were investigating a group fight that occurred off-campus. The lockout was lifted around 1 p.m.
In a letter to the McNeil Community, Principal Amanda Johnson said:
“During a lockout, all exterior doors are locked and outside classes are moved inside the building. As our campus remains on lockout, students will remain on campus for lunch.
Student and staff safety is our top priority, and we continue to remain vigilant. Students and staff remain safe in the building. Please don’t hesitate to contact us if you have any questions or concerns. Thank you for your partnership with us in maintaining campus safety.”