Lockout lifted at McNeil High School in Round Rock after report of ‘suspicious activity’

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — McNeil High School in Round Rock was under lockout on Thursday afternoon due to a report of “suspicious activity,” the school says.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office reported at 12:27 p.m. that deputies were investigating a group fight that occurred off-campus. The lockout was lifted around 1 p.m.

Police presence at McNeil HS.

Deputies are investigating a group fight that occurred off-campus. The school is on lockout, meaning nobody goes in or out, but school activities remain normal. @SheriffChody pic.twitter.com/KpwG91j1m0 — Williamson County Sheriff's Office (@WilCoSheriffPIO) January 16, 2020

In a letter to the McNeil Community, Principal Amanda Johnson said: