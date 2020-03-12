Local preschoolers host mini-SXSW to show off music, tech, film skills

A student and teacher examine a roll of film they pulled from a disposable camera on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — South by Southwest (SXSW) might have been canceled this year, but that’s not stopping some local experimenters from presenting their own festival showcases in miniature — very miniature.

Students from 10 local preschools are exploring science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) activities this week in preparation to present their new knowledge to their parents Friday.

At the Goddard School Leander, they’re calling it Goddard Fest.

“It’s a music, art and film festival so that the parents can come and see everything that the kids are learning throughout the week,” said Alissa Harritt, the school’s owner.

On KXAN News Today, kids make robots dance and paint, make music and examine rolls of film in preparation for Friday’s event.