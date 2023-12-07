WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter, or WCRAS, said Wednesday it is “experiencing an extreme overcrowding crisis” and needs help from the community.

WCRAS said it had 239 dogs on Wednesday which, according to the shelter, was 139 more than it is designed and staffed to care for. The shelter also said it had no more open kennels.

People can help, the shelter said, by adopting a dog for just $2 this week or fostering. Volunteers are also welcome to help at the shelter with daily tasks, as well as socializing and walking the dogs, according to the shelter.

WCRAS said its “Doggy Day Out” program lets someone go to the shelter, pick out one of the dogs approved for the program, and take them out for the day.

The shelter said that program allows the dogs to get break while giving shelter staff time to clean, make matches with future owners and gather information about the dog’s personality.

The “Doggy Day Out” program was introduced earlier in 2023 and, according to the shelter, it was “an enormous success” from the start.

Other longer-term fostering programs included “Weekend Getaway” and “Home For The Holidays”, the shelter noted.

WCRAS said all adoptions include spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip the shelter registers for the adopter, and a voucher for a free wellness exam at participating veterinary clinics.

Here’s a list of all adoptable pets.

WCRAS is open daily from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. and is located at 1855 SE Inner Loop in Georgetown.