LLMChallenge, encouraging people to ‘Love Like Myles,’ continues local teen’s legacy

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Tuesday marks a year since a Williamson County 17-year-old was killed in a car crash, and to mark the solemn anniversary, his friends and family are continuing his legacy by spreading love and positivity.

Myles Hutcheson. (Photo Courtesy: Maryleigh Hutcheson)

Myles Hutcheson always had a kind, encouraging word for the people in his life, and now those people are passing on his message through the #LLMChallenge, meaning “Love Like Myles.”

The idea came from teenagers at Northpoint Church, where Myles was an active member.

“Especially for a lot of our students, this is one of the hardest things they’ve ever gone through,” said Jordan Geist, Northpoint’s student ministry director. “We’ve just seen over and over again that people want to do something, they want to help, they want to be a part, they want to make a positive impact.”

How it works

Myles Hutcheson’s friends explain the #LLMChallenge.

The idea for the #LLMChallenge is similar to the viral ice bucket challenge to raise awareness and money for research into the neurodegenerative disease ALS.

To participate, hand-write two “authentically encouraging” notes to people in your life, recognizing something special about each person.

Take a photo of the note and/or the people receiving the notes and post the photos to social media. Tag the people, use the hashtag #LLMChallenge, and include the caption at the bottom of this website.

The people who are tagged are now challenged to do the same.

“So often, we’re able to see the great things or the potential in somebody else before they see it in themselves,” Geist said. The challenge aims to get people “to pause and say, like, ‘Do you know how funny you are?’ ‘Do you know how talented you are?’ ‘Do you know how much I appreciate when you recognize me or remember me?'”

On KXAN News Today, Myles’ mom and close friend explain what the challenge means to them and what they hope people take away from it.