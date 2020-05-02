‘Live PD’ appears in Williamson County after cease-and-desist sent to Sheriff Chody and show producers

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The A&E reality show “Live PD” was in Williamson County Friday night just three days after Williamson County Commissioners voted unanimously to send a cease-and-desist to Sheriff Robert Chody and the makers of the show to stop filming in the county.

Sheriff Chody tweeted Friday night promoting the show and even shared screen grabs from scenes in Williamson County.

Will be watching with all my buddies! #Livepd https://t.co/qkK6wb2ZXm — Williamson County Sheriff Chody (@SheriffChody) May 2, 2020

Exiting the store from a restroom break & then checks welfare on a person passed out behind the wheel. #Livepd. Law Enforcement is always on the clock. pic.twitter.com/FVkYKRsPiC — Williamson County Sheriff Chody (@SheriffChody) May 2, 2020

The Williamson County Commissioners Court voted in April to end the county’s contract with “Live PD.“ The vote, based on a proposal from Commissioner Cynthia Long, was unanimous to terminate the contractual agreement between the county and Big Fish Entertainment, which produces the show.

However, on Wednesday a cease-and-desist letter was sent to Chody after camera crews rode with deputies in patrol cars last week.

“Last Saturday, Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody allowed a cameraman with no enforceable contract, no legal relation to the county, no duty to our citizens into a county cruiser to shoot a TV show,” Commissioner Russ Boles said. “In doing so, he exposed the county to millions of dollars of liability. This is a fact. Only a careless sheriff would do that.”

Chody said Live PD has been one of the department’s best community outreach and recruiting tools, but the Commissioners Court said none of the felonies recorded on the show are ever prosecuted because of lack of evidence.

“The show is almost a lie,” Commissioner Russ Boles said. “One hundred percent of the Wilco felonies you have ever seen on Live PD have been dismissed. I don’t think this is what the Williamson County citizens want the sheriff to do with their resources.”

The Williamson County Commissioners have yet to make a comment on “Live PD’s” latest appearance in the county.