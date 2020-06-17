Lifeguard shortage may be the reason your pool isn’t open yet

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Governor Abbott gave the green light to open pools back up in May, but some city pools still aren’t able to open because of a lifeguard shortage.

In Georgetown, you’ll see lots of changes.

Adult swim, for example, has turned into a 30-minute cleaning window. You also won’t be seeing new faces keeping a close eye on your little ones this season.

“We were not able to hire any new guards based off of the Red Cross restrictions and teaching the new lifeguard classes,” said Georgetown Aquatics Supervisor, Kenly Gaynor.

Georgetown’s Parks & Recreation Department says they just couldn’t sacrifice social distancing to train new guards with the infection risk so high. ​

“The small amount of time to train the guards and then onboard them, it’s really not worth it this year,” said Parks & Recreation Director, Kimberly Garrett.

Three of the city’s four pools were finally able to open this week. There’s no plan to open the River Ridge facility this season.

“Just a few days ago, only the Rec was open and there were only 11 people in the pool at once,” said Lifeguard Will Eagle.

Eagle is one of the 70 seasoned guards coming back this year. The Cities Parks & Recreation Department says it usually has 100 guards staffing its pools every year.

“Our situation was that we were able to bring these guards on easily because they had not been offboarded,” said Garrett. “They were still in our system and eligible to work.”​

The American Red Cross extended the expiration dates for current lifeguard certifications through the end of summer.

Other municipalities are at a standstill, too.

The City of Cedar Park has posted on its website that facilities will remain closed until they get enough staff​.

In Pflugerville, one of its three pools are open. ​The city says it limited hiring opening for open positions at the beginning of COVID, until they knew if they’d be permitted to open pools .

The City of Pflugerville sent KXAN this statement:

“We have adapted our training to COVID-19 conditions from the guidance of industry experts and have started small group training for lifeguards, pool managers and water safety instructors with the applicants we have hired so far. We are opening our pools and our programming in a phased approach, with only Gilleland Creek Pool currently open for lap and family swim by reservation to limit capacity. As we continue to hire lifeguards, we plan to open all three pools. Capacity may be limited to ensure the safety of patrons based on current orders, guidelines and available staff.”

Austin Parks and Recreation Department says they don’t plan on hiring anymore. ​They say they’ve hired about 225 lifeguards for the summer.​

Right now, 10 city pools are currently open on a modified schedule.​ The city says as far as opening anymore pools goes, ​they’re taking it day by day.

In Cedar Park, Millburn pool opened June 15 with modified operations.

Mondays-Saturdays 1-8 p.m.

Sundays 1-6 p.m.

As required staffing levels are met, other City pools will also begin opening in phases

The Splash Pad at Brushy Creek Lake Park has re-opened with modified operations.

The splash pad will operate on an hourly schedule, for 45 minutes, with a 15 minute break

Hours of operation: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Maximum capacity of 60 people

The splash pad will start automatically each hour

The touch activator has been disabled for the time being

The following aquatics facilities are currently closed: