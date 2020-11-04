Liberty Hill voters elect new mayor after incumbent sued by former police chief

LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — People living in Liberty Hill decided the city needed a change in leadership when a majority of them supported a new candidate for mayor Tuesday.

According to the results shared by the Williamson County Elections Office, Elizabeth “Liz” Branigan defeated incumbent Rick Hall in the city’s mayoral race. Those results showed that Branigan received 609 votes (54.62%), while Hall got 506 (45.38%).

Ahead of the election, the former police chief, Maverick Campbell, filed a lawsuit against both the city and Hall. Campbell is seeking financial damages as well as reinstatement to his former job after he claims the mayor fired him because of retaliation.

KXAN reached out Wednesday to Hall and Branigan for comment about the election results, but neither has responded yet.

On her campaign’s Facebook page, Branigan said if she became mayor, she would restore ethics in city leadership and accountability to taxpayers as well as focus on development and the community pool and parks.