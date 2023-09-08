LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — A Liberty Hill Police officer, who the Texas Department of Public Safety said shot and killed Jackson Lieber, 21, in January, will not face criminal charges.

The police department’s internal investigation found LHPD Officer Esteban Gomez-Sanchez did not violate any department policies, according to Police Chief Royce Graeter. He said the grand jury issued a no bill on June 29 the department completed its internal investigation on July 7. The shooting happened on Jan. 18.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Lieber got into a crash on Ranch Road 1869, wandered onto private property and got in a fight with the people who live there. Troopers said Lieber then got into a fight with the officer who responded, but have not said if Lieber had a weapon on him.

Lieber’s family hired an attorney in February as they called for more transparency in the investigation, and they filed a lawsuit. Their attorney, Robert Ranco, said the trial for this matter is set for December 2024. He and the family have no further comment at this time.

Gomez-Sanchez joined the Liberty Hill Police Department in December 2020. He was placed on administrative leave and is back on the job now that the investigation is complete.