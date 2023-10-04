BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX44) — A 38-year-old Liberty Hill man wanted in a September 21 homicide was arrested in Williamson County after initially getting away, according to a release from Bell County.

Ryan Adam Madden is one of three suspects accused of murder after 42-year-old Cody Kinslow and another victim were found shot in a Bell County home. Kinslow died after the shooting, police said.

Officers tried to arrest Madden on Thursday, Sept. 28, but he got away. Authorities believed Madden may have been in Williamson, Burnet or Travis County.

On Wednesday, a Williamson County Sheriff’s Department deputy stopped a vehicle just off County Road 282, west of Liberty Hill. Madden was a passenger in the vehicle and ran away into a wooded area. Authorities used drones and a K-9 to search the area and take Madden into custody, the release said.

Sandy Gayle Carrese of Liberty Hill is already in the Bell County Jail, facing a murder charge. Her bond is set at $1,000,000. 47-year-old Howard Lee Bailey also remains in jail on a murder charge. His bond is set at $1,500,000.

The investigation remained open Wednesday and anyone with information was being asked to contact the Bell County Sheriff’s Department or Bell County Crimestoppers.