Liberty Hill lays out how it’s handling growth for residents

LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — City leaders in Liberty Hill are preparing residents for more growth.

On Tuesday night, Mayor Rick Hall and several city departments held an open house to inform residents of how it’s handling the influx of people and new businesses.

(KXAN/Andrew Choat)

The planning is needed considering Liberty Hill was second in new home starts in the Austin-Metro area in the third quarter of this year.

“It helps to understand what everybody needs and what everybody’s wishes are,” said Hall.”So we can mold and make the city the way we need it.”

The Liberty Hill Police Department was also at the open house to show of its new drone.