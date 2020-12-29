Liberty Hill High School teacher accused of sexually assaulting child, improper relationship with student

LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — A now former teacher at Liberty Hill High School has been arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child and of having an improper relationship with a student.

On Tuesday, Brian Grady Miller, of Georgetown, was booked into the Williamson County Jail on two counts of sexual assault and one count of improper relationship with a student.

According to LinkedIn, Miller has been with Liberty Hill ISD as a computer science teacher since January.

Liberty Hill ISD says Superintendent Steven Snell met with Miller after he was notified of the allegations, at which time Snell received Miller’s resignation.

“The safety and well-being of our students at Liberty Hill ISD are among our highest priorities,” Snell said in a statement. “Liberty Hill ISD never takes our responsibility lightly to the students placed into our care. We are saddened and disappointed by the alleged behavior of this former employee. District leadership will continue to work in full cooperation with all involved agencies.”

His total bond amount was set at $60,000.

LHISD indicated in its letter to the community it could no longer comment as the investigation is ongoing. The allegations have also been reported the State Board for Educator Certification and Texas Child Protective Services.

