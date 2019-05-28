Liberty Hill facing violations for chlorine and sewage found in the San Gabriel River
As families hit the water to cool off on this Memorial Day, a new, popular swimming spot isn't very crowded. In the heat of the afternoon, only a handful of families were out enjoying the San Gabriel River at Garey Park in Georgetown.
Some people tell KXAN they are steering clear of the water due to recent health concerns for swimmers, dogs and fish -- problems the state's environmental agency says originated upstream at the Liberty Hill Wastewater Treatment Plant.
A new investigation report released this month by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality cited the city of Liberty Hill with a violation for releasing 3,000 gallons of only partially treated wastewater into the river. At the outflow spot where the plant released treated wastewater, an investigator found sewage 18-inches deep sitting at the bottom of the river, along with blood worms. When he showed the plant personnel pictures of the problem, staff said they were unaware of a sewage release. Eight days later the city filed a noncompliance form indicating a problem that cause it to release wastewater that wasn't fully treated between March 16 and 17.
In January, the plant was also cited for releasing chlorine into the river.
According to TCEQ records viewed by KXAN through a public information request, a dozen complaints from citizens from January to March prompted both investigations.
On Jan 25, 2019, someone reported the following to TCEQ:
I have a burning sensation in lungs, nose and eyes, moderate respiratory difficulty, and headache since I returned to the outflow last night at 6pm to take water samples...it smelled like a combination of bleach and 409 and some other strange chemical I haven’t smelled before. Please help.
In February of 2019, the complaints kept pouring in regarding the strong bleach smell and the accumulation of algae described as green and brown slime, along with foam and dead fish.
Someone else reported the following TCEQ:
We paid a pretty penny for this property because it backed up into the river. Now we have literal s*** in it. It is disgusting and going to drive property values down. I want to be able to play in it with my [redacted].
TCEQ says no fines have been assessed for the two most recent investigations, but the agency has fined the city twice in the last ten years for discharging sewage into the river. A records search revealed the city of Liberty Hill was fined $7,500 in 2012, and in 2018 the city was fined $18,714 for releasing more than 50,000 gallons of untreated wastewater into the river. TCEQ says a settlement negotiation is still ongoing.
The Liberty Hill mayor and city administrator did not respond to KXAN’s request for comment, or share any actions taken to resolve the issues and ensure the river is a safe place in the future.
