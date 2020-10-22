Leander police investigating after shots reportedly fired on Waterfall Avenue

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Some Leander residents were alerted to stay inside and lock their doors Wednesday night as police responded to a shots fired call on Waterfall Avenue.

The Leander Police Department said it has a large police presence in the 1300 block of Waterfall Avenue, where a man is believed to be inside a home. The call came in around 9:07 p.m.

Police said they are trying to contact the man and figure out what’s going on. No one is in custody at this time.

Waterfall Avenue is off North Bagdad Road near Hero Way. Police said the alert was sent to a “very broad area,” but the only affected residents are those living near 1300 Waterfall Avenue.

Right now, no injuries have been reported, police said. Central Texas Regional SWAT is on scene.

One resident, who lives near the Benbrook Ranch neighborhood, shared the email alert sent around 9:30 p.m. with KXAN. It reads:

“This is an emergency message from the City of Leander. There is a law enforcement event in your area. You are instructed to take shelter in your residence and lock all exterior doors and windows and turn off all internal lights. Thank you.”

Several law enforcement agencies including the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office are helping Leander police.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.