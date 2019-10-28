Leander resident claims largest, single Texas Lottery prize

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Leander resident, who elected to remain anonymous, claimed the $227 million jackpot prize for the Mega Millions drawing on Sept. 24.

The person opted for the cash value option of over $157 million which is the largest prize paid out to a single Texas Lottery player.

The claimant becomes the 13th Mega Millions jackpot winner in Texas and the first in three years.

The ticket, which hit on all six numbers drawn 6-14-24-42-46 and the mega ball No. 9, was purchased at Lakeline Express Mart at 2004 N. Lakeline Blvd. in Cedar Park.

For selling the winning ticket, the store receives a $1 million retailer bonus.