Leander police arrest man, say he stabbed his mother to death

Williamson County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Leander homicide

Leander Police investigate a homicide on Hero Way West. (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Leander police arrested a man for the death of his mother early Wednesday morning after a four-hour search.

Miles Speight, 19. (Leander Police photo)

Police say Miles Speight, 19, stabbed his mother at a location on Hero Way West near North Bagdad Road. Police responded to the scene at 2:43 a.m. after medics called them to help with a possible stabbing.

Speight’s mother was dead when police arrived. Police say Speight ran away from the scene before they got there, but they did find the possible murder weapon.

Police told people who live in the neighborhood to stay inside their homes while they looked for Speight. They found him just before 7 a.m. Leander Police say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

Leander Police investigate a homicide on Hero Way West. (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss