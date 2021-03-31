Leander police arrest man, say he stabbed his mother to death

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Leander police arrested a man for the death of his mother early Wednesday morning after a four-hour search.

Miles Speight, 19. (Leander Police photo)

Police say Miles Speight, 19, stabbed his mother at a location on Hero Way West near North Bagdad Road. Police responded to the scene at 2:43 a.m. after medics called them to help with a possible stabbing.

Speight’s mother was dead when police arrived. Police say Speight ran away from the scene before they got there, but they did find the possible murder weapon.

Police told people who live in the neighborhood to stay inside their homes while they looked for Speight. They found him just before 7 a.m. Leander Police say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.