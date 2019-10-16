Leander police investigate fatal crash where man was laying down in the road

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Leander police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday night where a pedestrian was hit by a car on Horizon Park Boulevard.

Police say the crash occurred around 7:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Horizon Park Boulevard north of East Crystal Falls Parkway. A woman was driving southbound in a gray Ford pickup when she hit a man who was laying on the road.

Emergency medics immediately took the man to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center where he was declared deceased.

The driver showed no signs of intoxication and remained at the scene to cooperate with police. Charges have not been filed.