Leander Police Department shifting protocols to comply with COVID-19 restrictions

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — The Leander Police Department and its officers will be participating in “social distancing” when it is appropriate, according to police chief Greg Minton.

Leander PD has crafted a temporary plan that allows officers to take reports over the phone when applicable. Those situations would be when evidence collection isn’t required or an on-scene investigation is unnecessary, Minton said in a message posted to the City of Leander’s website Wednesday.

People will be able to call-in and leave a phone number, giving the officer an opportunity to respond with the best course of action. Chief Minton maintained that officers will still respond in-person to calls involving crimes of violence, motor vehicle crashes, crimes in progress, or any incident where personal interaction is critical.

People that need a copy of a police report should contact the Leander PD Records Division at (512) 528-2800 before coming to the police department.

“Please know that our dedication to your protection, as well as protection of our officers and staff, has not wavered. Public safety will continue to be our top priority,” Chief Minton said in the message.