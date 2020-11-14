Leander police asking residents to stay inside, avoid area due to presence near Bagdad Road

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — The Leander Police Department is asking residents to stay inside and avoid the area near Bagdad Road and Crystal Falls Parkway due to a large police presence on Saturday.

A police public information officer told KXAN it started as a family violence call, and at last check, a man was inside the residence and refusing to come out. SWAT had not been requested.

If you or someone you know needs help, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available by phone 24-7 at 1-800-799-SAFE or online.

A tweet from the department just before 4 p.m. said police officers responded to the 1400 block of Bess Cove.

As a precaution, a shelter-in-place notification was sent to nearby residents.

Large police presence in the 1400 block of Bess Cove. Please stay inside of your residence and avoid the area until resolved. — Leander Police (@Leander_Police) November 14, 2020

The Leander Fire Department and EMS are also at the scene.