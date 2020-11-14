Leander police asking residents to stay inside, avoid area due to presence near Bagdad Road

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — The Leander Police Department is asking residents to stay inside and avoid the area near Bagdad Road and Crystal Falls Parkway due to a large police presence on Saturday.
A police public information officer told KXAN it started as a family violence call, and at last check, a man was inside the residence and refusing to come out. SWAT had not been requested.
- If you or someone you know needs help, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available by phone 24-7 at 1-800-799-SAFE or online.
A tweet from the department just before 4 p.m. said police officers responded to the 1400 block of Bess Cove.
As a precaution, a shelter-in-place notification was sent to nearby residents.
The Leander Fire Department and EMS are also at the scene.