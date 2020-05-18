Leander man hopes to collect 1 million thank yous for frontline workers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Say “thank you” one million times. We’ll wait.

That’s a lot of gratitude, but one Leander man is determined to gather at least that many.

Ankur Kapadia along with his team created the website “Million Thank You” after stumbling upon an Instagram post from former First Lady Michelle Obama.

“We thought why don’t build a centralized platform for everybody to upload images and just shout out a special thank you to whoever they’d like to give thanks,” Kapadia said.

The Former First Lady’s work in the community has been an inspiration to Kapadia for a long time.

“I’ve been always following her work in the community, and so we thought let’s continue her charity work [in our own way].”

One world — one message

Kapadia created the website more than two weeks ago. He started by reaching out to friends and family around the globe — one picture at a time. Not long after, more people added more submissions to his website collection.

“We have messages coming in from all over the United States, some of them from Canada, some from Europe, and all of the way from India. People from all over the world want to inspire, want to send their thank yous,” Kapadia said. “It’s amazing to see that.”

You can upload and submit your own picture by clicking on one of the plus signs on the homepage. It’s encouraged that you take a picture of yourself or a family member holding a sign saying “thank you,” but all types are welcome.

“We don’t want to restrict people, what they want to do. Just give them freedom however they want to express their gratitude,” Kapadia said.

Kapadia hopes to conjure unity through his ever-growing digital collage.

“It sends chills to my body when I look at some of the messages, how people are being creative and doing different things, so that’s kind of our mission…we just wanted to come together to inspire frontline workers.”

Future phases

The website showcases photos in phases of 10,000 spots. Kapadia’s team will release more as they reach each milestone until hitting 1,000,000. They’re a long way from that goal at around 200 submissions so far but hopes it gains steam as the word spreads.

“Once one million are collected, we’re gonna have a different layout, different type of site so people can see all million at the same time. We’ll be creative with that,” Kapadia said.

He hopes it outlives the outbreak.

“Part of our mission is sometimes you post [a picture] on Facebook of Instagram and after six months you forget about it. But this site, we wanted to keep it alive, so you post it one time, it’s going to be available as long as the site is up and running, so it’s not like six months down the line, people forget about it and move on, back to normalcy. We wanted to make sure we remember all of the frontline workers who helped us go through this COVID situation.”

There may be additions to the website if it continues to grow.

“My whole team, they keep asking, ‘hey, what are we doing?,’ ‘what else can we do to help more and more people?’ We’re like…let’s just see how people are appreciating. We’ll get their feedback and provide them with more and more things. Later on, we’ll plan to see if people want to donate or something. We can provide the donation to frontline workers or a food bank or so forth. That’s the next phase we are planning to do, to see if people want to also have a platform to donate to various charities.”