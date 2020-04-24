Leander man accused of having components to build an explosive in his garage

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Leander man who’s accused of having components to make an explosive in his home’s garage.

BACKGROUND: Components to make explosives found in Leander garage

According to WCSO, Ian Kiyoshi Schneider is accused of having the components in the garage of the home in the 2500 block of Kathleen Cove, where the Austin Police Department Bomb Squad worked to remove the materials on Monday afternoon.

Authorities responded Monday to the 2500 block of Kathleen Cove in Leander to a report of possible explosives inside a garage. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

Authorities responded Monday to the 2500 block of Kathleen Cove in Leander to a report of possible explosives inside a garage. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

Authorities responded Monday to the 2500 block of Kathleen Cove in Leander to a report of possible explosives inside a garage. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

Authorities responded Monday to the 2500 block of Kathleen Cove in Leander to a report of possible explosives inside a garage. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

Authorities responded Monday to the 2500 block of Kathleen Cove in Leander to a report of possible explosives inside a garage. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

Authorities responded Monday to the 2500 block of Kathleen Cove in Leander to a report of possible explosives inside a garage. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

Authorities responded Monday to the 2500 block of Kathleen Cove in Leander to a report of possible explosives inside a garage. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

Authorities responded Monday to the 2500 block of Kathleen Cove in Leander to a report of possible explosives inside a garage. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

Authorities responded Monday to the 2500 block of Kathleen Cove in Leander to a report of possible explosives inside a garage. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

Authorities responded Monday to the 2500 block of Kathleen Cove in Leander to a report of possible explosives inside a garage. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

Schneider has previous charges, which include three charges of deadly conduct/discharging a firearm, all between 2013 and 2014. In May 2014, he was charged for hunting deer during closed season, hunting game by illegal means, hunting without a license and hunting without safety certificate/education.

Schneider is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and his bond is set at $25,000.