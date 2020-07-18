Leander issues boil water notice for large part of the city

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — A boil water notice has been issued until further notice in Leander.

According to the city, a significant amount of Leander water customers are affected. The approximate area of impact stretches from the boundaries east of the Travisso neighborhood and west of Toll 183A, including the Bryson neighborhood.

The city of Leander released this map of approximate areas where the boil water notice is in effect until further notice.

City leaders posted the boil water alert at 7 a.m. Saturday, after an early morning power failure at the Sandy Creek Water Treatment Plant. The city says that plus peak water demands over the past few days triggered a reduction in water volume and pressure.

Power to the water plant has been restored, however the city says it may take several days for normal water pressure to recover. There is no timeline as to how long the boil water notice will last.

In the meantime, outdoor watering is banned for all affected customers.