Leander ISD website issues could impact platforms for students doing virtual classes Monday

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — The Leander Independent School District is having issues with their domain name on Sunday, which could potentially impact students doing virtual classes on Monday.

The district said in a release that the issues with their domain name, leanderisd.org, is impacting multiple platforms including:

  • mLISD (Lenovo laptops) and Chromebook student devices while on a home network
  • incoming email
  • Home Access Center/eSchoolPlus
  • school and district websites

The problems are also impacting students trying to connect to programs using their internet at home.

The release said teachers will give grace to students who are experiencing these problems.

District officials said they hope to have it resolved early Monday morning.

