Leander ISD warns elementary school parents of potential mumps exposure

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — The Leander Independent School District sent a letter to parents warning that their children may have been exposed to mumps at an elementary school.

Cristin Wicketts, a Leander ISD nurse, wrote in the letter that students at Winkley Elementary School could have been exposed to a person with the illness sometime between Jan. 30 and Feb. 2.

The letter gave parents information about the illness, which is spread through droplets when people infected sneeze or cough, or through saliva. Sharing cups and utensils may also help spread the virus, the letter stated.

Symptoms of mumps include parotitis (swollen or tender salivary glands), orchitis (swollen or tender testicles), low grade fever, tiredness and/or muscle aches. Many people don’t exhibit symptoms, Wicketts said.

“While vaccination against mumps is the best protection against mumps infection, vaccinated individuals may still become infected,” Wicketts said. “Anyone diagnosed with mumps or suspected of having mumps should stay home for the five days after the onset of parotitis.”

If you’re unsure of your child’s vaccination status, consult your healthcare provider, Wicketts said. Children typically receive the vaccine, known as the MMR vaccine, in two doses — one when they are 12-15 months old and the other in the 4-6-year-old range.

Two doses are required by Texas Health and Human Services for K-12 students. Students vaccinated prior to 2009 with two doses of measles and one dose of each rubella and mumps satisfy the requirement, the agency said.

Matt Mitchell, communications coordinator for Leander ISD, said when a case of mumps is reported, the district nurse immediately contacts the county healthy department for guidance.

The district then communicates to the school community any information on behalf of the health department, Mitchell said.

“Leander ISD works closely with campus administration, the campus nurse and LISD custodial services to take any further precautions in potentially affected areas,” Mitchell said.

Vaccination statistics

According to Texas Health and Human Services, 1.51% of Leander ISD students had a conscientious exemption waiver for vaccine requirements in the 2018-2019 school year.

That is for at least one vaccine — not necessarily MMR. It can be for reasons of conscience (religion, for example) or for medical reasons, like a compromised immune system.

Almost 95% of Leander ISD kindergartners were covered by the MMR vaccine, and more than 97% of district seventh-graders were covered by the vaccine.