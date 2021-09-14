Leander ISD opens first free on-campus COVID-19 testing site

Williamson County

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Leander Independent School District just opened a COVID-19 testing site at Gupton Stadium. It’s the first time the district opened a free testing site on a campus property.

“It’s a great tool at our disposal and we hope our community will continue to use it, so that we continue to keep our schools open, and our community healthy,” said Matt Mitchell with Leander ISD.

In the last month, the district has seen more than 1,100 reported COVID cases. But over the last two weeks, the district’s dashboard shows new reported cases are slowing down.

